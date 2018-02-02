Broadway’s Donna Summer Musical Casts Its Three Donnas

Meet Donna, Donna, and Donna. The upcoming Broadway musical based on the life of Donna Summer has cast LaChanze, Ariana DeBose, and Storm Lever as three different incarnations of Summer: the washed-up “Diva Donna,” the successful “Disco Donna,” and the young “Duckling Donna,” respectively. The musical features a book by Colman Domingo, Robert Cary, and Des McAnuff, direction by McAnuff, choreography by Sergio Trujillo, and many of Summer’s most famous songs. It’ll start performances on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater on March 28 and open April 23. This fall, The Cher Show will also come to Broadway, bringing another diva tale that’ll also star three different actresses. Three, a trend!