Bryan Fuller Won’t Be Helming Amazing Stories Anthology After All

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Writer and producer Bryan Fuller is leaving another project. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Fuller has departed Apple’s planned Amazing Stories anthology. Based on Steven Spielberg’s original series from the 1980s, the reboot was developed first at NBC before Apple picked it up for a full season. Fuller was meant to serve as showrunner and executive produce alongside Spielberg, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank and Hart Hanson. However, according to Deadline Hanson is also no longer with series. Both reportedly left due to “creative differences.”

The news comes a few months after Fuller and his co-showrunner Michael Green exited their ambitious Starz series American Gods. The two parted ways with the show after one season due to a budget dispute. Fuller also left Star Trek: Discovery ahead of the CBS All Access show’s release.