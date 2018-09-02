Can Gucci Mane Star in His Own Biopic, Please?

Latest News from Vulture

15 mins ago

Roman Polanski Victim Accepts Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Sincere’ Apology

“I felt my rape was being used to attack him by people who don’t care about what happened to me, and I do take offense at that,” says Samantha Geimer.

6:53 p.m.

Terry Crews’ Sexual Assault Claim Against Agent Sent to L.A. District Attorney

The allegation against WME’s Adam Venit is reportedly “under review.”

5:27 p.m.

The 11 Most Essential Episodes of Living Single to Watch on Hulu

The ’90s sitcom about love, friendship, and black identity continues to delight.

5:08 p.m.

Kendrick Lamar and Vince Staples Get Upstaged on ‘Opps’

Yugen Blakrok’s verse immediately eclipses her more famous partners.

4:59 p.m.

The Bachelor Winter Games Has an Anthem and It Is Not Going to Make Friends

You knew this day would come.

4:42 p.m.

Three Billboards Director Defends His ‘Deliberately Messy’ Racist-Cop Movie

“We’re not making The Avengers. We’re trying to do something that’s a bit little more difficult and more thoughtful.”

4:36 p.m.

LaToya Ruby Frazier Is a Goya of Black America

In her photographs, I see the rotten social malignancy that perpetuates entrenched racial discrimination.

4:11 p.m.

Why Amazon Just Hired the NBC Exec Behind This Is Us to Replace Roy Price

After a months-long search for Roy Price’s replacement, the tech giant has hired Jen Salke to run Amazon Studios.

3:32 p.m.

Kendrick Lamar’s Black Panther Soundtrack Spotlights These South African Artists

How Kendrick Lamar incorporated the music of South Africa into his Wakanda.

3:11 p.m.

Holly Hunter Is Keeping It Real

The Oscar-winning actress on aging in Hollywood, returning to TV, and the latest act of her “durable” career.

3:07 p.m.

Catt Sadler Hints at Suing E! News: ‘It Is Unlawful to Discriminate’

Sadler brought up the equal-pay act in a discussion with Maria Menounos.

2:47 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3’s Milk Isn’t Mad About Getting the Villain Edit

“It’s reality TV. If you’re boring, they’re going to read you. If you’re a villain, they’re going to read you.”

2:38 p.m.

Peter Rabbit Reframes the Childhood Classic As Country Home Alone

Peter Rabbit arms Beatrix Potter’s beloved character with electrocution, explosives, and that damn Portugal the Man song.

2:27 p.m.

Can Gucci Mane Star in His Own Biopic, Please?

Paramount and Imagine entertainment are bringing his autobiography to the big screen.

2:15 p.m.

Oprah: Reese Witherspoon Struggled With PTSD After Weinstein Story

“I remember Reese saying, ‘Oh god, this is just so upsetting.”

1:56 p.m.

Kendrick Lamar’s Black Panther: The Album Is More Than Just a Tasteful Tie-in

The best Kendrick collaborations are the ones with someone wild and weird enough loosen him up.

1:44 p.m.

Here and Now Is Here and Not Worth Watching

Alan Ball’s third HBO series is no Six Feet Under or True Blood.

1:30 p.m.

Why Do Some Star Wars Fans Want the New Han Solo Movie to Flop?

“I was thinking maybe if it does bad, Disney will be smarter with how they do these future things.”

1:24 p.m.

Odds Against Tomorrow Is a Hidden Noir Gem That Considers Anti-Black Racism

The Harry Belafonte–produced and starring film subverts and complicates what came before it.

1:00 p.m.

Anastasia Steele Is the Enemy of the Written Word

There are too many naked scenes for you to notice, but in Fifty Shades, Ana single-handedly dismantles the literary scene of the Pacific Northwest.