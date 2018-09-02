Can Gucci Mane Star in His Own Biopic, Please?

The Autobiography of Gucci Mane is being made into a movie. Paramount Pictures and Imagine Entertainment (Empire, 8 Mile) are teaming up to bring a Gucci Mane’s trap autobiography to the big screen, according to The Hollywood Reporter. There is only one logical way for this to happen: Gucci Mane starring as Gucci Mane in The Autobiography of Gucci Mane. (He was in Spring Breakers, remember!) In September Gucci told Vulture he’d originally planned to write a screenplay, at the insistence of his friend Harmony Korine. Academy, get your ballots ready.