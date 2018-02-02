CBS Orders Pilots for L.A. Confidential and an Eric Holder-Inspired Drama

On Friday, CBS announced that it was ordering four drama pilots with big names involved. The most notable title is L.A. Confidential, James Ellroy’s novel about cops in the 1950’s. The crime novel was previously turned into a critically-acclaimed film in 1997 starring Russell Crowe, Kevin Spacey, and Kim Basinger in an Oscar-winning performance. CBS is also ordering a pilot for Main Justice, a show based on the life of former Attorney General Eric Holder that centers around his life in the Justice Department. Holder is also serving as executive producer. Two heavy hitters Ava DuVernay and Greg Berlanti are also teaming up for Red Line, a series about a white cop who accidentally shoots a black doctor. The last pilot is The Code, a series about lawyers with Marine corps training.