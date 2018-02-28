Stephen Colbert: ‘I Got to Give Credit to Donald Trump’ on Gun Control

It’s not often you’ll hear Stephen Colbert say anything nice about Donald Trump, but the Late Show host was left dumbfounded after the president’s meeting with lawmakers to discuss gun regulations and school safety on Wednesday. During the bipartisan discussion, Trump talked about passing legislation that would strengthen background checks and allow law enforcement to take away the guns of individuals who are deemed a threat — even before a court order. Not only did Colbert call one of Trump’s stances “reasonable” (which has to be a first), but he also compared Trump to his predecessor in a surprising way. “He’s finally doing something Obama never did,” Colbert said. “He coming for your guns.”