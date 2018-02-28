Stephen Colbert: ‘I Got to Give Credit to Donald Trump’ on Gun Control

TONIGHT: Move over Obama, it turns out Donald Trump is the president who might take away America's guns. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/FhyLaQGAce — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 1, 2018

It’s not often you’ll hear Stephen Colbert say anything nice about Donald Trump, but the Late Show host was left dumbfounded after the president’s meeting with lawmakers to discuss gun regulations and school safety on Wednesday. During the bipartisan discussion, Trump talked about passing legislations that would call for strengthening background checks and allowing law enforcement to take away the guns of individuals who are deemed a thread even before a court order. Not only did Colbert call one of Trump’s stances “reasonable” (which has to be a first), he also made a coment comparing the leader to his predecessor that Trump would likely love to hear — though probably in a different context. “He’s finally doing something Obama never did,” Colbert said. “He coming for your guns.”