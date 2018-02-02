Stephen Colbert Reveals Theory on Why Trump Is Skipping Super Bowl Interview

After a decade of pre-Super Bowl interviews with the president — a tradition started by George W. Bush — President Trump has declined NBC’s invitation to appear before Sunday’s big game. There’s plenty of theories going around on why he might be skipping this year. Maybe he doesn’t want to address his criticism of NFL players? Or, maybe he doesn’t want to give an interview to one of his least-favorite networks? Regardless, Stephen Colbert suspects it might have to do with Trump’s past during the Vietnam War. “Mr. President, it’s just the Super Bowl,” Colbert said. “It’s not the NFL draft, you don’t have to dodge it.”