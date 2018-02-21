Latest News from Vulture

19 mins ago

Seven Seconds Is a Staggering Crime Drama About a Broken System

This is the rare Netflix show that justifies its running time.

9:44 a.m.

Tiffany Haddish Had the Only Correct Reaction to Being Surprised by Oprah

Ellen DeGeneres continues to be our best human.

9:33 a.m.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Is Developing a Rom-Com Thriller, Which Is a Genre Now

The show will be written by her producing partner Vicky Jones.

9:00 a.m.

Jesse Plemons Loves to Make People Extremely Uncomfortable

The actor talks about playing “a creep with a heart of gold” and whether or not he’ll actually be commanding the “USS Callister” again.

9:00 a.m.

James Ivory’s 10 Favorite Books

Proust, Tolstoy, and more.

8:30 a.m.

Industry Experts Forecast the Futures of 5 Awards-Season Favorites

What’s next for Timothée Chalamet, Tiffany Haddish, Daniel Kaluuya, Saoirse Ronan, and Kumail Nanjiani?

8:00 a.m.

How Get Out, the First Great Movie of the Trump Era, Got Made

It began as a rebuke to Obama-inspired dreams of racial harmony and became a conduit for fears reignited by the rise of the new president.

2:00 a.m.

Jimmy Kimmel, Trevor Noah React to Conspiracies About the Parkland Survivors

Late-night hosts responded to conservative conspiracies that suggest the Parkland, Florida, shooting survivors are just actors.

1:51 a.m.

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir Are Hosting the Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

NBC sportscaster Terry Gannon will also be joining the duo.

Yesterday at 11:30 p.m.

Stephen Colbert Slams Florida Legislature for Skipping Gun Reform to Tackle Porn

“What do you have against teenagers?”

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Theater Review: Edward Albee’s At Home at the Zoo, Again

Is a serviceable revival of a familiar play worth staging?

Yesterday at 9:48 p.m.

Meryl Streep Calls Harvey Weinstein ‘Pathetic’ for Invoking Her in His Defense

“The criminal actions he is accused of conducting on the bodies of these women are his responsibility.”

Yesterday at 9:41 p.m.

Kiersey Clemons Joins Gael García Bernal in New Zorro Movie

Gravity co-writer Jonás Cuarón is directing and writing the reimagining of the classic franchise.

Yesterday at 8:04 p.m.

Lupita Nyong’o to Star in Movie Adaptation of Trevor Noah’s Memoir Born a Crime

The Black Panther actress will play a character inspired by Noah’s mother in Born a Crime.

Yesterday at 7:23 p.m.

Superstore Gets a Super Renewal for Season 4

It’s a blue-light special for 22 more episodes.

Yesterday at 6:53 p.m.

Pied Piper Is Expanding in the Silicon Valley Season 5 Trailer

Richard, as always, is totally overwhelmed.

Yesterday at 6:39 p.m.

David Cross Says He Stands Behind Arrested Development Co-star Jeffrey Tambor

The comedian stands behind his Arrested Development co-star.

Yesterday at 5:53 p.m.

Maybe Fergie’s National Anthem Performance Was Actually Good

Just think about it.

Yesterday at 5:25 p.m.

Crazy Ex’s Santino Fontana Is Putting on His Sunday Clothes for Hello, Dolly!

Fontana will start March 13 while Gavin Creel recovers from back surgery.

Yesterday at 5:13 p.m.

Celebrity Big Brother Is a Very Political Show, But Not Because of Omarosa

Like it or not, shows like Celebrity Big Brother reflect the state of politics in 2018.