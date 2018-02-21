Stephen Colbert Slams Florida Legislature for Skipping Gun Reform to Tackle Porn

Following the tragic school shooting that left 17 students and staff members dead in Parkland, Florida, last week, the Florida legislature voted down a measure to consider banning assault rifles. The vote came quickly, despite the presence of Parkland student survivors who travelled to Tallahassee to argue for the stricter gun laws. However, the Republican-controlled chamber had other matters to attend to — like declaring pornography a “public health risk.” “What do you have against teenagers?” Stephen Colbert quipped on The Late Show. He then imitated an angry dad banging on his son’s door, “What are you doing in there? You better be loading a gun, young man.”