17 mins ago

Queer Eye Premiere Recap: The New Fab Five

Meet the new bosses, honey.

12:46 a.m.

Hilary Duff Plays Sharon Tate in Upcoming Psychological Horror Film

Tate was murdered by the Manson Family cult in 1969.

Yesterday at 11:36 p.m.

Will Smith, in a Total Dad Move, Re-creates Jaden’s Music Video for ‘Icon’

Smith posted the parody on Instagram.

Yesterday at 11:11 p.m.

Stephen Colbert Thinks Donald Trump Is Too Chicken to Talk to Robert Mueller

Cluck, cluck.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap: Vanderpump and Dump

Is anybody else confused by Lisa’s fight with Dorit and Kyle?

Yesterday at 9:58 p.m.

Charges Dropped in Mark Salling’s Child Pornography Case After His Suicide

Salling pleaded guilty to the charges and was awaiting sentencing when he died.

Yesterday at 9:58 p.m.

America’s Next Top Model Recap: Stacked Competition

Don’t these girls know that teeth and beauty don’t mix?

Yesterday at 9:14 p.m.

Selena Gomez, Emma Thompson, & Tom Holland to Voice Animals in Doctor Dolittle

Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Dolittle hears famous people.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

The Fosters Recap: Sound the Alarm

In “Scars,” Callie Adams Foster is having a very intense few days.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Theater Review: [PORTO] Gets the Urban Millennial Woman Exactly

Including that little voice in her head.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

The Fosters’ Elliot Fletcher on Aaron’s Emotional Episode

“Gender non-conforming or trans people in prison or in jail — it’s not talked about at all.”

Yesterday at 7:59 p.m.

Taika Waititi Made Thor: Ragnarok So His Parents Would Finally Love Him

If you can’t be J.J. Abrams, at least try to be like J.J. Abrams.

Yesterday at 7:15 p.m.

Actually, Chris Carter Says He Would Make More X-Files — Even Without Scully

The show’s creator previously said it couldn’t go on for him without Mulder and Scully.

Yesterday at 5:15 p.m.

The Onion’s New Podcast Is a Loony True-Crime Parody

A Very Fatal Murder is no American Vandal, but it’s genuinely entertaining.

Yesterday at 4:41 p.m.

Opera Review: A Parsifal Even the Wagner-Phobic Can Enjoy

Including a long-overdue Met debut.

Yesterday at 4:01 p.m.

Game of Thrones’ Benioff and Weiss Are Getting Their Own Star Wars Movies

They’ll be separate from both the Skywalker saga and Rian Johnson’s films.

Yesterday at 2:49 p.m.

We May Never Know the Truth About Justin Timberlake’s Prince Hologram

“He was 100 percent ready to use the hologram but nixed it due to backlash from social media and Prince fans.”

Yesterday at 2:45 p.m.

We’re Getting a New Liz Meriwether Show, Starring Lake Bell

The writer and producer gets her third pilot order of the season.

Yesterday at 2:43 p.m.

Black Panther Ought to Win Marvel Studios Its First Oscar

And it should compete in more than one category.

Yesterday at 2:19 p.m.

A Brief Guide to Mozzy, the Sacramento Rapper Kendrick Lamar Loves

The California rapper is poised to cross over thanks to crucial placement on the Black Panther soundtrack and a Grammys shout from Kendrick Lamar.