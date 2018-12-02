Blam! Crazy Ex-Girlfriend to Go on an 8-City Tour

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend cast is bringing the music of California’s inland empire to you: Rachel Bloom and company have announced an eight-city music tour of the show’s original songs. Beginning March 31, Bloom and her friends (which she definitely has) Vincent Rodriguez III, Scott Michael Foster, Pete Gardner, Aline Brosh McKenna, Adam Schlesinger, and Jack Dolgen will perform shows in the cities where your ex just happens to live: Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Boston, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York, and Los Angeles. “There is nothing like performing musical comedy live,” co-creator, executive producer, and star Rachel Bloom said in a statement. “It’s not just a performance, it’s an ongoing dialogue between the performers and the audience. We are so excited to offer new renditions of some of our beloved songs and connect with our amazing fans.” Tickets go on sale February 14. Blam!