Crazy Ex’s Santino Fontana Is Putting on His Sunday Clothes for Hello, Dolly!

Greg may have disappeared from West Covina, but he’s popping up again in Yonkers. Santino Fontana, known for his work on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, is stepping into Broadway’s Hello, Dolly! for a limited time this spring, replacing Tony winner Gavin Creel as Cornelius Hackl who will be out of the show recovering from back surgery. Fontana will join Bernadette Peters, who recently replaced Bette Midler in the show, as well as newcomers Victor Garber and Charlie Stemp. For those who miss him in Dolly, Fontana will be back to Broadway shortly after in a Tootsie musical. Truly your life does improve after you’ve escaped Rebecca Bunch.