Daniel Kaluuya Was Surprised to Learn That Americans Movie-Kiss Without Tongue

Daniel Kaluuya got a rude awakening the other day: It seems he’s been movie-kissing all wrong. When Kaluuya visited the Graham Norton Show with Margot Robbie, Alicia Vikander, and Allison Janney (who demonstrated her own movie-kissing tricks, complete with a sexual height difference), Kaluuya explained his revelation: “Apparently it’s bad etiquette to put your tongue in. I didn’t know that. Someone told me. I was just doing it, because I thought we’re keeping it real!” It seems the Get Out star spent years French kissing his scene partners before a kind soul mentioned in passing that a tongue kiss has deeper implications. “Apparently if you fancy them then you put your tongue in… This was like years later, a random conversation,” he said. “Someone was like, ‘You’re not supposed to put your tongue in.’ And I was like, What! My life’s a lie!”