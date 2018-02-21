David Cross Says He Stands Behind Arrested Development Co-Star Jeffrey Tambor

Photo: Getty Images

Last week, Jeffrey Tambor was officially cut from Transparent after Amazon concluded its investigation into claims of sexual misconduct made against the actor. Today, David Cross is voicing his support for his long-time Arrested Development co-star. The actor told amNew York, “I can’t speak for everybody, but I know there are a number of us who stand behind him — from the limited amount we know, we stand behind Jeffrey — and I am one of them.” He also backed up Tambor’s frustration with Amazon’s handling of his dismissal from the show, and questioned the validity of the company’s fact finding methods. “I think it’s very curious that Amazon didn’t make public the results of their internal investigation,” said Cross. “I’m not sure why they would do that. I just know the whole thing is rather curious to me.” Netflix has yet to comment on whether or not the Amazon investigation would affect Tambor’s return to Arrested Development. The entire regular cast of the series is signed on to return for the show’s fifth season, which has already finished filming and will premiere later this year.