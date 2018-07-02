Disney Is Developing Multiple Star Wars TV Shows

Photo: Lucasfilm

Star Wars content is now as free-flowing as the green milk of a thala-siren. Disney CEO Bob Iger announced Tuesday that the company is working on multiple Star Wars television series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he made the announcement during an earnings call to investors. “We are developing not just one, but a few Star Wars series specifically for the Disney direct-to-consumer app,” said Iger. “We’ve mentioned that and we are close to being able to reveal at least one of the entities that is developing that for us. Because the deal isn’t completely closed, we can’t be specific about that.” As for whether or not you can expect a fresh array of petite British brunettes to anchor the serial programming, Iger said only, “I think you’ll find the level of talent … on the television front will be rather significant as well.”

It was also announced yesterday that Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will be leading the development of another Star Wars film trilogy separate from the series currently rolling out which is also from the other upcoming trilogy being handled by Rian Johnson. Given the background Benioff and Weiss have in premium television, they would seem like a natural fit to be involved in Star Wars series duties, but they are currently not attached to this project. With Disney set to launch its so-far-unnamed streaming platform late next year, the arrival of more Star Wars content news is as assured as a binary sunset on Tatooine.