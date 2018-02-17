Latest News from Vulture

4:00 p.m.

That Shirtless Tonga Hunk Is Mighty Proud of His 114th-Place Olympic Finish

“We’ll have a good laugh over dinner.”

1:49 p.m.

Adam Rippon Knows He’s ‘America’s Sweetheart’ Thanks to the Olympics

He’ll also accept “icon.”

1:40 p.m.

Leslie Jones Is Having the Time of Her Life at the 2018 Winter Olympics

Her incredible commentary just keeps getting better.

12:36 p.m.

Doctor Who Producers Said the New Doctor Would Be a Man to Stoke the Surprise

“That was a bit of a surprise!”

11:38 a.m.

Revel in the Beauty of Nathan Chen’s Historic Six-Quad Skating Routine

He didn’t get a medal, but this will be remembered for a long time.

10:44 a.m.

NBC Erroneously Declared Olympic Winner in Women’s Skiing Before Finals Ended

“How did that happen?”

9:43 a.m.

Who Is the Employee ‘Sleeping Around With Everybody’ in the White House?

Celebrity Big Brother has been a gift.

Yesterday at 11:30 p.m.

High Maintenance Recap: When You’re Here, You’re Family

“Scromple” is a rare look at the private life of the Guy.

Yesterday at 10:54 p.m.

Paul Fentz’s Game of Thrones Skate Has You Planning Your Own HBO-Themed Routine

Winter is here.

Yesterday at 9:37 p.m.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Ends Its Third Season on an Audacious Note

I honestly have no idea what this show will do next.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Behind the Scenes of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Epic Season-Three Finale

An ambitious episode of what may be the most ambitious show on network TV.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

CXG’s Donna Lynne Champlin on Finally Getting Worshipped as a Goddess

“I’m just ruined for every other show I should ever do, should I ever be so lucky.”

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Season Finale Recap: Big Trouble

In the end, this season is really about grief and loss.

Yesterday at 8:05 p.m.

J.J. Abrams Says If You’re Threatened By Women, Star Wars Probably Isn’t For You

“If you are someone who feels threatened by women and needs to lash out against them, you can probably find an enemy in Star Wars.”

Yesterday at 6:59 p.m.

Altered Carbon Season Finale Recap: Are You a Believer?

A wildly inventive season comes to a close with a showdown in the clouds.

Yesterday at 6:10 p.m.

The Story of How John Early Officiated Amy Schumer’s Wedding in Drag As ‘Vicky’

“I just had to do it.”

Yesterday at 6:04 p.m.

Your First Look at The Last O.G., Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish’s New Sitcom

The series premiers April 3 on TBS.

Yesterday at 5:41 p.m.

Janelle Monáe and Tessa Thompson Have Girl Time in Dirty Computer’s Trailer

What’s happening? Who cares!

Yesterday at 5:31 p.m.

Here’s an Awkward 70-Second Community Reunion You Didn’t Know You Needed

Joel, Jim, and Alison. Back at it again!

Yesterday at 5:12 p.m.

Three Billboards–Inspired Protest Demands Gun Control Action From Marco Rubio

“Slaughtered in school. And still no gun control?”