E! Ends Misconduct Inquiry Into Ryan Seacrest

E! has concluded its investigation of sexual-misconduct claims made against Ryan Seacrest. After a three-month inquiry into a former hairstylist’s accusation that Seacrest was guilty of unspecified misconduct, the network determined that there was not enough evidence against the host, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “E! has now concluded the investigation into allegations regarding Ryan Seacrest. The investigation, conducted by outside counsel, found insufficient evidence to support the claims against Seacrest and therefore could not be substantiated,” the network said in a statement. “E! is committed to providing a safe working environment where everyone is treated with respect and dignity.”