Elisabeth Moss Set to Star in A Letter From Rosemary Kennedy Biopic

According to Variety, Elisabeth Moss will star as the titular lead in the upcoming biopic A Letter from Rosemary Kennedy, which explores the life of John F. Kennedy’s sister through her personal writings. Eldest daughter of the Kennedy clan, Rose Marie Kennedy, known as Rosemary, reportedly exhibited behavioral and intellectual disabilities throughout her childhood and adolescence. At her father John Kennedy Sr.’s behest, she received a prefrontal lobotomy at the age of 23. The procedure left her severely disabled and Rosemary lived out the rest of her life at an institution in Jefferson, Wisconsin, reportedly sequestered from her siblings for two decades before reuniting. Her sister Eunice would go on to create the Special Olympics in 1962. Back in 2016 Emma Stone was initially rumored to play the lead in the film, based on a Black List script by screenwriter Nick Yarborough.