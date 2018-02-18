Can You Suppress Your Reaction to Fergie’s NBA All-Star National Anthem?

Well, say what you will about Fergie’s rendition of the national anthem at Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game, it will make you feel something. Depending on that particular feeling, you may or may not be able to control your physical response to it while you’re being recorded by the many, many cameras surrounding you, like Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green. It’s not a boring version of the national anthem, at least. Unless that’s how you felt, in which case, try to keep your opinion quietly to yourself like everybody else.