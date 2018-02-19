Latest News from Vulture

27 mins ago

Chrissy Teigen Reminds You to Study Your Spouse, As There Will Be a Quiz Later

To be fair, John Legend might not remember the answer to some of these John Legend questions.

Yesterday at 11:57 p.m.

New Terrence Malick Spinoff Features Real People Confessing to Javier Bardem

Assembled from cut footage, the film features real-life Oklahoma residents confessing to Javier Bardem’s To the Wonder priest character.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules Recap: Old Man Jax

Is Jax in the middle of a mid-life crisis?

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Alienist Recap: Back to the Drawing Board

Kreizler doesn’t know nearly as much as he thinks he does.

Yesterday at 7:58 p.m.

My Week With Marilyn Producer Alleges Harvey Weinstein Physically Assaulted Him

David Parfitt claims the former studio head allegedly “pinned him against a Coke machine” and threatened him over a screening of the 2011 drama.

Yesterday at 6:03 p.m.

Ridley Scott Says Young Directors Either Need To Get To Work Or ‘Stop Moaning’

The filmmaker spoke at a BAFTA retrospective of his career over the weekend.

Yesterday at 4:14 p.m.

Jordan Peele Is Starting His Next Movie Later This Year

“I’m just trying to entertain myself again.”

Yesterday at 4:09 p.m.

Fergie Says She ‘Tried Her Best’ With That Bizarre National Anthem

“This rendition didn’t strike the intended tone.”

Yesterday at 3:16 p.m.

Will Christopher Nolan Direct the Next James Bond Film?

Give this man a well-shaken martini.

Yesterday at 1:54 p.m.

This Is Travis Scott’s First Public Statement About His Daughter, Stormi

Short but sweet.

Yesterday at 12:52 p.m.

Roseanne Barr Also Thought Fergie’s National Anthem Performance Was Terrible

“I think mine was better.”

Yesterday at 11:04 a.m.

Olympic Figure Skater Suffered From ‘Nightmare’ Wardrobe Malfunction Last Night

Gabriella Papadakis remained cool, calm, and collected.

Yesterday at 10:02 a.m.

Donald Trump Hopes Oprah Will Run for President, So She Can Lose

Neat.

Yesterday at 5:15 a.m.

Curler Fails Drug Test, Reviving Russian Olympic Doping Scandal

Alexander Krushelnitsky, who won bronze, tested positive for the same drug that led to Maria Sharapova’s suspension from tennis.

Yesterday at 1:47 a.m.

Adam Rippon Won’t Be Working As an NBC Olympic Correspondent After All

He’d have to give up his competitor credentials and move out of the Olympic Village, and who wants that?

Yesterday at 1:00 a.m.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Recap: Wisdom of the Elders

Is the biggest drama this season really between two people on different continents?

2/18/2018 at 10:00 p.m.

Homeland Recap: The Lunatic Fringe

Don’t mess with Carrie Mathison.

2/18/2018 at 9:59 p.m.

Theater Review: Is God Is Seeks the Divine

Aleasha Harris’s play is a rich gold mine. The production unearths only some of its riches.

2/18/2018 at 9:28 p.m.

Can You Suppress Your Reaction to Fergie’s NBA All-Star National Anthem?

Draymond Green sure couldn’t.

2/18/2018 at 9:00 p.m.

Can You Revise a Book to Make It More Woke?

When a YA novel was criticized for racism prior to publication, the author attempted something radical — she pushed its release date and rewrote it.