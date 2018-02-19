Say what you want about Fergie’s, uh, interesting approach to performing the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game last night — jazzy? seductive? post-post-modern? — but the singer herself wants to get the last word in. Seemingly spurred to release a statement due to the increasing amount of patriotic backlash after her performance, Fergie just wants everyone to know that her artistic choice didn’t shine through the way she intended. “I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA,” the singer said. “I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”
Fergalicious, definition: Maybe next time.