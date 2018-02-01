Disobedience Trailer: Rachel McAdams and Rachel Weisz’s Orthodox Romance Movie Is Here
Disobedience stars Rachel McAdams and Rachel Weisz as two women raised in an Orthodox Jewish community who share a forbidden romance. When the one who walked away from her devout upbringing (Weisz as Ronit) returns home, she rediscovers her passion for the best friend she left behind (McAdams as Esti). The movie, directed by Sebastián Lelio, premiered to strong reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, and was similarly hailed by Vulture. “This isn’t a cliché indictment of religious insularity, or the tale of a wife escaping her controlling husband or loveless marriage,” wrote our Jada Yuan. “Instead, it is simply the story of the many forms love can take, and the way that hard choices between who you are and what you know can stand in the way of its fulfillment.” It also has a sex scene between McAdams and Weisz that Yuan called “en fuego” and “mind-blowing,” in case that’s your thing. The film opens in theaters on April 27.
Watch Now
