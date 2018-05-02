Frasier Actor John Mahoney Dead at 77

Latest News from Vulture

24 mins ago

Opera Review: A Parsifal Even the Wagner-Phobic Can Enjoy

Including a long-overdue Met debut.

4:01 p.m.

Game of Thrones’ Benioff and Weiss Are Getting Their Own Star Wars Movies

They’ll be separate from both the Skywalker saga and Rian Johnson’s films.

2:49 p.m.

We May Never Know the Truth About Justin Timberlake’s Prince Hologram

“He was 100 percent ready to use the hologram but nixed it due to backlash from social media and Prince fans.”

2:45 p.m.

We’re Getting a New Liz Meriwether Show, Starring Lake Bell

The writer and producer gets her third pilot order of the season.

2:43 p.m.

Black Panther Ought to Win Marvel Studios Its First Oscar

And it should compete in more than one category.

2:19 p.m.

A Brief Guide to Mozzy, the Sacramento Rapper Kendrick Lamar Loves

The California rapper is poised to cross over thanks to crucial placement on the Black Panther soundtrack and a Grammys shout from Kendrick Lamar.

1:50 p.m.

Reese Witherspoon: Leaving an Abusive Relationship Made Me a ‘Different Person’

“It’s part of why I can stand up and say, ‘yes, I’m ambitious’ — because someone tried to take that from me before.”

1:13 p.m.

This Is Us Directors on Jack’s Death and What’s Next for the Pearsons

“The plan is we’ll be seeing even more of Jack. We’re not putting a period on anything.”

1:02 p.m.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA Serve Wakandan Royal Opulence in ‘All the Stars’ Video

This is already the best video of the year.

12:37 p.m.

Marvel’s Wolverine Podcast Will Draw From True Detective, Says Writer

“He’s seeking numbness. He’s seeking emptiness.”

12:10 p.m.

The Good Fight Season-Two Trailer: Diane Lockhart Proudly Says ‘F*ck It’

Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, and Rose Leslie return to CBS All Access March 4.

12:03 p.m.

Our 7 Biggest Questions About Dark Season Two

Who is Noah? What will happen to Ulrich? And a whole lot of questions about time travel.

12:00 p.m.

Black Panther Is Unusually Gripping and Grounded for a Superhero Film

Chadwick Boseman is simply magnetic as T’Challa, the African king fighting evil in the guise of a wildcat.

12:00 p.m.

Watch the Exclusive First Clip for Wes Anderson’s Stop-Motion Isle of Dogs

It’s Anderson’s first movie since The Grand Budapest Hotel.

11:16 a.m.

Sleep No More Performers Allege Sexual Misconduct From Audience Members

Performers in the immersive production claimed audience members have assaulted them.

10:38 a.m.

Quentin Tarantino Defends Roman Polanski: 13-Year-Old Girl ‘Wanted to Have It’

He made the statements in a 2003 radio interview with Howard Stern.

10:35 a.m.

Trevor Noah Theorizes Why Eagles Fans Were Allowed to Riot in Peace

“The police were like, ‘We couldn’t do anything, they were white!’”

10:01 a.m.

A Cardboard Agnès Varda Charmed the Hell Out of the Oscars Luncheon

Varda’s collaborator JR brought a few standees to mingle with the nominees.

9:50 a.m.

Time’s Up Has Already Raised $20 Million, Helped Over 1,000 People

More than 200 lawyers have volunteered to help.

9:49 a.m.

Altered Carbon Recap: The Ghost Walker

Like a lot of Netflix shows, Altered Carbon hits the dreaded midseason sag.