Frasier Actor John Mahoney Dead at 77

Actor John Mahoney, best known for playing Martin Crane, the curmudgeonly father to Frasier Crane on the show Frasier, died on Sunday. TMZ first reported the news, and Mahoney’s representative, Wendy Morris, said in a statement that, “I am sad to confirm the Sunday, February 4th death of actor John Mahoney after a short illness in Chicago.” He was in hospice care at the time of his passing. The actor starred alongside Kelsey Grammer for 11 seasons of Frasier, won a Screen Actors Guild award for his performance, and more recently appeared as a love interest to Betty White on Hot in Cleveland. He won a Tony award in 1986 for Best Featured Actor in a Play for The House of Blue Leaves, and also appeared in many feature films over his decades-long career, with roles in movies like Barton Fink, Moonstruck, Reality Bites, and Say Anything. Mahoney was 77 years old.