Jeff Franklin, the creator and showrunner of Netflix’s Fuller House and creator of the original Full House, has been fired. According to Variety, Warner Bros. TV, which produces the show, received complaints about Franklin’s behavior in the writers room, including that he was verbally abusive to members of his staff and made sexual comments about his personal life. He reportedly also had a habit of bringing women he was dating to the set and occasionally gave them bit parts on the show. “We are not renewing Jeff Franklin’s production deal and he will no longer be working on ‘Fuller House,’” Warner Bros. TV said in a statement. Fuller House was renewed for a fourth season in January, and according to Netflix, that season will go forward as planned, now without Franklin. In other words, it will be a slightly less full house — a reasonably occupied house, if you will.