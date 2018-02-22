Industry Experts Forecast the Futures of 5 Awards-Season Favorites

Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Patrick McMullan

While this has been an undeniably weird year for Hollywood, there’s one familiar element: a bumper crop of breakout talent. The diversity of this group — from a Pakistani stand-up comic to a London-born actor of Ugandan heritage — is especially welcome and raises the question: So, what’s next? We polled a handful of veteran casting directors, compiled their best (anonymous) insights, and created this forecast for the season’s standouts based on their responses — as well as what these actors might expect going forward.

Call Me by Your Name, Lady Bird

2018 award nominations: Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA.

Describe his performance in one word: Awakening.

Person you’d put him on par with, casting-wise: Ansel Elgort.

Director you’d love to see him work with: Nicole Holofcener.

Person you could see him having a similar career to: Leonardo DiCaprio.

Girls Trip

2017 award nominations: New York Film Critics Circle (won).

Describe her performance in one word: Scene-stealing.

Person you’d put her on par with, casting-wise: Amy Schumer.

Biggest challenge moving forward: No one believes she can also play subtle comedy or even drama. But she can.

It’d be cool for her to switch it up and do: A buddy comedy with Meryl Streep.

Get Out

2018 award nominations: Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA (won ‘Rising Star’ award).

Describe his performance in one word: Explosive.

Person you’d put him on par with, casting-wise: Michael B. Jordan.

Director you’d love to see him work with: Phyllida Lloyd (Mamma Mia!, The Iron Lady).

It’d be cool for him to switch it up and do: A big comedy.

Biggest challenge moving forward: Choosing among his offers.

Lady Bird

2018 award nominations: Oscar, Golden Globe (won), BAFTA.

Describe her performance in one word: Believable.

Person you’d put her on par with, casting-wise: Amy Adams.

Director you’d love to see her work with: Danny Boyle.

Person you could see her having a similar career to: Kate Winslet.

The Big Sick

2018 award nomination: Oscar (Best Original Screenplay, with Emily V. Gordon).

Describe his performance in one word: Truthful.

Person you’d put him on par with, casting-wise: Donald Glover.

Director you’d love to see him work with: Richard Linklater.

It’d be cool for him to switch it up and do: Shakespeare.

