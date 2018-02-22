Industry Experts Forecast the Futures of 5 Awards-Season Favorites

While this has been an undeniably weird year for Hollywood, there’s one familiar element: a bumper crop of breakout talent. The diversity of this group — from a Pakistani stand-up comic to a London-born actor of Ugandan heritage — is especially welcome and raises the question: So, what’s next? We polled a handful of veteran casting directors, compiled their best (anonymous) insights, and created this forecast for the season’s standouts based on their responses — as well as what these actors might expect going forward.
Timothée Chalamet
Call Me by Your Name, Lady Bird
2018 award nominations: Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA.
Describe his performance in one word: Awakening.
Person you’d put him on par with, casting-wise: Ansel Elgort.
Director you’d love to see him work with: Nicole Holofcener.
Person you could see him having a similar career to: Leonardo DiCaprio.
Tiffany Haddish
Girls Trip
2017 award nominations: New York Film Critics Circle (won).
Describe her performance in one word: Scene-stealing.
Person you’d put her on par with, casting-wise: Amy Schumer.
Biggest challenge moving forward: No one believes she can also play subtle comedy or even drama. But she can.
It’d be cool for her to switch it up and do: A buddy comedy with Meryl Streep.
Daniel Kaluuya
Get Out
2018 award nominations: Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA (won ‘Rising Star’ award).
Describe his performance in one word: Explosive.
Person you’d put him on par with, casting-wise: Michael B. Jordan.
Director you’d love to see him work with: Phyllida Lloyd (Mamma Mia!, The Iron Lady).
It’d be cool for him to switch it up and do: A big comedy.
Biggest challenge moving forward: Choosing among his offers.
Saoirse Ronan
Lady Bird
2018 award nominations: Oscar, Golden Globe (won), BAFTA.
Describe her performance in one word: Believable.
Person you’d put her on par with, casting-wise: Amy Adams.
Director you’d love to see her work with: Danny Boyle.
Person you could see her having a similar career to: Kate Winslet.
Kumail Nanjiani
The Big Sick
2018 award nomination: Oscar (Best Original Screenplay, with Emily V. Gordon).
Describe his performance in one word: Truthful.
Person you’d put him on par with, casting-wise: Donald Glover.
Director you’d love to see him work with: Richard Linklater.
It’d be cool for him to switch it up and do: Shakespeare.
*This article appears in the February 19, 2018, issue of New York Magazine.