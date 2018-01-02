Latest News from Vulture

4:35 p.m.

Peppermint Reacts to All Stars Season 3

Here’s who Peppermint hopes takes home the crown.

4:23 p.m.

25 Things I’d Like to See From Tom Cruise’s New Instagram

Let’s start with a video detailing his friendship with Kanye.

4:13 p.m.

Rachel McAdams, Rachel Weisz Are Hooking Up in the First Disobedience Trailer

Two women raised in an Orthodox Jewish community have a forbidden romance.

3:48 p.m.

The Story Behind One Day at a Time’s Tear-jerking Season Finale

“The audience lost their mind. People were flipping out!”

2:46 p.m.

E! Ends Misconduct Inquiry Into Ryan Seacrest

The network cited “insufficient evidence.”

2:12 p.m.

The Good Place Cast on Their Favorite Ted Danson Stories

“He was able to eat the Swedish Fish through his mouth, take a piece of it, and then snort it through his nose like a booger.”

1:12 p.m.

The Good Place Has the Best Acting Ensemble on TV

Led by Kristen Bell and Ted Danson, The Good Place’s cast blends heart and irreverence with aplomb.

12:53 p.m.

Are You Ready for Charlie Puth, Musical Bad Boy?

In a new Billboard cover story, the singer is ready to show the world the real him — talking toilets and all.

12:48 p.m.

Rose McGowan Defends Unconventional Interview: ‘I Am Unusual, That Is the Point’

“A lot of you are meeting me for the first time. Don’t compare me to what you would do or be. Be free.”

12:44 p.m.

What’s Behind MoviePass’s Latest Power Moves?

The “Netflix of Theaters” put AMC on blast and is moving into film distribution.

12:30 p.m.

New Game Night Trailer: McAdams and Bateman Bond Over Trivia, Murder

The R-rated comedy will be out February 2.

11:44 a.m.

Why Network TV’s Obsession With Reboots Isn’t a Bad Thing

Forget Peak TV: The era of Peak Reboot has arrived.

11:10 a.m.

Why Are Elton John, Paul Simon, and Other Musicians Retiring From Touring?

See these artists while you still can.

11:08 a.m.

Andy Cohen’s Samantha Jones Audition Needs Some Work

When SJP appeared on Watch What Happens Live, Cohen auditioned for a role in the next movie.

11:07 a.m.

6 Best New Songs of the Week: Maren Morris, CHVRCHES, Migos, Justin Timberlake

Is Maren Morris about to pull a Taylor Swift?

10:39 a.m.

Late Night Skewers Trump’s State of the Union: ‘I Have to Say, He Did All White’

Samantha Bee, Trevor Noah, and Seth Meyers had responses to the speech.

10:00 a.m.

The Best Comics to Read in February

From a cross-dressing prince to a mystical journalist.

9:35 a.m.

Grab Your Raccoon Hats, Nintendo Is Making a New Mario Movie

“Ohhhh. Mamma Mia!”

9:29 a.m.

Logan Paul on Suicide Video Backlash: ‘I Am a Good Guy Who Made a Bad Decision’

Logan Paul is speaking out on Good Morning America.

9:00 a.m.

Star Trek’s Shazad Latif on Lieutenant Ash Tyler’s Vulnerability and That Twist

Ash Tyler is an intriguing entry in the representation of male victims of sexual assault in pop culture.