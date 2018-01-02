Don’t you just hate it when a group of criminals burst into your home and kidnap a friend while you’re enjoying a nice charcuterie, but you don’t know whether it’s legit or part of the prearranged group activities? Sigh. So goes the premise of Game Night, which finds Rachel McAdams and Jason Bateman’s characters navigating the blurred “what’s real and what isn’t” line with their friend group, after this exact situation happens to them in suburbia. A murder mystery, bloody dogs, and one unlucky chap getting sucked into an airplane engine ensue. It’ll be in theaters on February 2.