Note to self: start choreographing True Detective routine for the Winter Games in Beijing now. While competing in the Men’s Free Skate in Pyeonchang on Friday, Germany’s Paul Fentz committed to a full Game of Thrones moment, complete with faux armor, show score, cheeky red-gloved hand and a vow sealed by blood and family to never, ever stop twirling. Sadly Fentz was reportedly forced turn a quad into a triple out of necessity following a rocky launch, bringing down his score. As painful as it is to falter, at least he still has four whole years to nail down his Real Time With Bill Maher skate for 2022.