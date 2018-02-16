Latest News from Vulture

2 mins ago

Who Is the Employee ‘Sleeping Around With Everybody’ in the White House?

Celebrity Big Brother has been a gift.

Yesterday at 11:30 p.m.

High Maintenance Recap: When You’re Here, You’re Family

“Scromple” is a rare look at the private life of The Guy.

Yesterday at 10:54 p.m.

Paul Fentz’s Game of Thrones Skate Has You Planning Your Own HBO-Themed Routine

Winter is here.

Yesterday at 9:37 p.m.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Ends Its Third Season on an Audacious Note

I honestly have no idea what this show will do next.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Behind the Scenes of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Epic Season-Three Finale

An ambitious episode of what may be the most ambitious show on network TV.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

CXG’s Donna Lynne Champlin on Finally Getting Worshipped as a Goddess

“I’m just ruined for every other show I should ever do, should I ever be so lucky.”

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Season Finale Recap: Big Trouble

In the end, this season is really about grief and loss.

Yesterday at 8:05 p.m.

J.J. Abrams Says If You’re Threatened By Women, Star Wars Probably Isn’t For You

“If you are someone who feels threatened by women and needs to lash out against them, you can probably find an enemy in Star Wars.”

Yesterday at 6:59 p.m.

Altered Carbon Season Finale Recap: Are You a Believer?

A wildly inventive season comes to a close with a showdown in the clouds

Yesterday at 6:10 p.m.

The Story of How John Early Officiated Amy Schumer’s Wedding in Drag As ‘Vicky’

“I just had to do it.”

Yesterday at 6:04 p.m.

Your First Look at The Last O.G., Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish’s New Sitcom

The series premiers April 3 on TBS.

Yesterday at 5:41 p.m.

Janelle Monáe and Tessa Thompson Have Girl Time in Dirty Computer’s Trailer

What’s happening? Who cares!

Yesterday at 5:31 p.m.

Here’s an Awkward 70-Second Community Reunion You Didn’t Know You Needed

Joel, Jim, and Alison. Back at it again!

Yesterday at 5:12 p.m.

Three Billboards–Inspired Protest Demands Gun Control Action From Marco Rubio

“Slaughtered in school. And still no gun control?”

Yesterday at 4:34 p.m.

The 5 Things That Make an Olympics Broadcaster Great

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir are the gold standard of what Olympics coverage should look like.

Yesterday at 4:04 p.m.

Daniel Kaluuya Was Surprised to Learn That Americans Movie-Kiss Without Tongue

“Apparently it’s bad etiquette to put your tongue in.”

Yesterday at 3:45 p.m.

The Entire Big Little Lies Girl Gang Will Officially Be Back for Season 2

Here’s what we know about their plots.

Yesterday at 3:35 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Chi Chi Wishes She Did a Cardi B Impression for Snatch Game

“I really don’t do celebrity impersonations at all. I don’t know what made me pick Maya Angelou.”

Yesterday at 3:11 p.m.

Here’s a Guide to Your New Favorite Actress, Black Panther’s Letitia Wright

The 24-year-old Londoner is the breakout star of Black Panther.

Yesterday at 3:01 p.m.

Brian Tyree Henry Loves Curling So Much, He Invented an Olympics Drinking Game

“Just drink a shot whenever!”