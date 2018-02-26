Gina Rodriguez Is Making That Gina Rodriguez Rom-Com You Wanted

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NBC

Gina Rodriguez has heard your errant thought that “Gina Rodriguez should be in a rom-com” and now is making a rom-com, which will of course star Gina Rodriguez. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Rodriguez is producing and starring in a romantic comedy called Someone Great for Netflix, written and directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson of the late, great MTV show Sweet/Vicious. The movie’s about “a woman who, after a heart-wrenching break-up, decides to seek adventure in New York City with her two best friends before she moves across the country for her dream job,” and is described as “being about loss, growing up, and above all, the everlasting bond of female friendships.” Sounds great, please give us five more of these, thanks.