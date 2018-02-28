Gina Rodriguez Lands Guest Spot on Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Things might be getting steamy on screen between Gina Rodriguez and Stephanie Beatriz. The Annihilation actress is slated to appear in an episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine later this season, reports Entertainment Weekly. While there’s not much information yet about her character, all signs seem to point to her playing Detective Rosa Diaz’s (Beatriz) new girlfriend. Earlier this season Diaz came out as bisexual and has talked about dating a woman. Back in January, Beatriz told EW that she thought the Jane the Virgin star would be great for the role, saying, “[I] love Gina Rodriguez, and think she would be fantastic.”Rodriguez was down for the part, writing on Twitter that she was already getting her kissing lips ready for the possibility.

Um...can I get an audition @Brooklyn99FOX ?!? *applies lip gloss and puckers lips* @iamstephbeatz you know I’m ready and on the sidelines like Go Rosa Go! https://t.co/MMsY5MUvfs — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) January 25, 2018

Really, if the show cast Rodriquez and didn’t at least write in a few flirtatious lines between the two, she, Beatriz and the world at large would be disappointed.