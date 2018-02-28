Hooray! Greta Gerwig Wants to Make Three More Movies About Sacramento

Photo: Kelly Nyland/AFP/Getty Images

A24’s movie podcast has arrived, and with it comes a declaration from Lady Bird auteur Greta Gerwig: She wants to make four films about Sacramento. Speaking with Moonlight director Barry Jenkins, Gerwig says she has charted her plans for the future: “I’d like to make a total of four films that take place [in Sacramento]. I would like to do a quartet of Sacramento films. It’s inspired by the Elena Ferrante Neapolitan quartet — she wrote these four books that took place mainly in Naples. They’re so great. I thought, Oh I’d like to do that,” she said. “Because [Lady Bird] was one part of Sacramento. There’s a lot of different parts of Sacramento that I’d like to explore, too. I feel like I have the privilege of being from a place. I’m really from that place — my family didn’t move, my family’s still there, my friend’s are still there — I feel like I can actually speak to it with some feeling.” Marvel is shaking, DC is trembling: We’re getting Call Me by Your Name sequels, and a Lady Bird cinematic universe, too.