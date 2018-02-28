Latest News from Vulture

11 mins ago

The Tick’s Griffin Newman on the ‘Very Sh*tty Reality’ of Hollywood

“When this gets overlooked, it gives people the license to think they can get away with the next thing.”

10:25 a.m.

Hooray! Greta Gerwig Wants to Make Three More Movies About Sacramento

“I would like to do a quartet of Sacramento films.”

10:15 a.m.

A Tenth Accuser Is Cooperating with Scotland Yard’s Weinstein Investigation

London’s Metropolitan Police have received an allegation from a tenth woman accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault.

9:58 a.m.

SZA Defends Alessia Cara’s Best New Artist Grammy Win After Fan Backlash

“This is something much bigger than me and a f*cking trophy.”

9:49 a.m.

The Fosters Recap: Wanting It

If anyone on this show deserves closure, it’s Callie and Jude.

9:29 a.m.

Kevin Smith Shares a Video Update From the Hospital After Heart Attack

Smith describes his massive heart attack in detail and thanks people for their support.

9:00 a.m.

Every Jennifer Lawrence Performance, Ranked From Worst to Best

With Red Sparrow on its way to theaters, we rank all of Jennifer Lawrence’s big-screen performances, from Winter’s Bone to The Hunger Games.

8:00 a.m.

Comics Creator Rick Veitch Talks Superhero Fascism and His Doubts About 9/11

IDW is reprinting his lost classic The One.

12:53 a.m.

This Is Us Recap: The Head and the Heart

Raise your hand if you’re thankful this episode wasn’t another weepfest.

12:41 a.m.

Trevor Noah Tackles the New Old Faces Running for Office in the 2018 Elections

A lot of the candidates look awfully familiar.

12:00 a.m.

What’s New on Netflix: March 2018

Martin Scorsese’s Casino, a documentary about the Flint water crisis, and much more.

Yesterday at 11:19 p.m.

Bellamy Young Apologizes to Seacrest for Saying He Shouldn’t Host Red Carpet

“I just want to clarify that anyone who uses my quote going forward is using the quote of an uninformed person.”

Yesterday at 10:36 p.m.

Norwegian Band Taake Cancels 10 Tour Dates Amid Anti-Semitic Accusations

The Norwegian black metal band has canceled ten shows of its upcoming 19-date North American tour.

Yesterday at 10:16 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap: New York State of Whine

I would love to see Bethenny and Lisa go toe to toe.

Yesterday at 9:11 p.m.

America’s Next Top Model Recap: Crop It All Out

Tyra gives the models a crash course on proper selfie-taking.

Yesterday at 8:00 p.m.

Update: Ryan Seacrest Denies Sexual-Assault Allegations From Former E! Stylist

Ryan Seacrest has issued a statement denying the accusations after a former E! stylist alleged that he repeatedly groped her.

Yesterday at 7:15 p.m.

Adam Scott Confirmed for Big Little Lies Season Two, So You Can All Relax Now

The “Will Ed come back or won’t he?” drama finally comes to an end.

Yesterday at 6:28 p.m.

James Gunn Reveals Shocking Truth About Groot’s Death In Guardians of the Galaxy

Baby Groot’s relation to original Groot might surprise you.

Yesterday at 5:50 p.m.

Alyssa Cole on Why Her Romance Novels Are Always Political

Now, she’s breaking into rom-com territory with a new series, Reluctant Royals, which kicks off with A Princess in Theory.

Yesterday at 5:38 p.m.

Alec Baldwin Is Getting a Talk Show, in Case You Weren’t Hearing Enough From Him

The first episode of Sundays With Alec Baldwin will air after the Oscars.