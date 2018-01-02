The J.J. Abrams Sci-Fi Train Keeps Rolling As HBO Picks Up His Series Demimonde

Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

There’s a new J.J. Abrams series coming to TV, and would you believe it’s shrouded in mystery? HBO has just given a straight to series order to Demimonde, and while details are obviously being “kept under tight wraps,” it’s billed as an “epic and intimate sci-fi fantasy drama that deals with a world’s battle against a monstrous, oppressive force.” Epic and intimate? Sci-fi fantasy drama? A “world’s” battle against a monstrous and oppressive force? And all wrapped up in a big, premium cable Mystery Box? As sure as you can say Lost and Cloverfield and Star Wars and Star Trek, Demimonde most definitely has Abrams’ paw prints all over it. This will the Bad Robot king’s first TV writing job since Fringe, and Variety reports that HBO beat out Apple in a bidding war for the series. And considering how the tech giant is just throwing hundreds of millions of dollars around these days for original programming, if Abrams committed to HBO for less than $200 million, he got played.