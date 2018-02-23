HBO’s New Paterno Trailer: Al Pacino vs. The Truth

In 2011, legendary Penn State head football coach Joe Paterno was dismissed from his position after it emerged that his former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky had been sexually abusing boys for decades, gaining access to many of them through his nonprofit organization The Second Mile. Paterno was one of several college employees who knew about the allegations against Sandusky, and chose not to go to police. In the new trailer for HBO’s Paterno, the late coach faces the consequences of his inaction, the cumulative effort of investigative journalism and, even more devastating, a very, very good point posed by his wife. Paterno airs on HBO on April 7 at 8pm.