Finally, another chance to be man enough for her. Toni Braxton debuted her new single “Long As I Live” Monday while announcing the upcoming release of her first solo album in eight years, and it’s named, appropriately enough, after your second and third favorite things after Toni Braxton: Sex and Cigarettes. With a vibe that screams, “Boy, this really should have come out in time to be on the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack,” the song is classic Braxton. Sex and Cigarettes, the singer’s ninth studio album, is scheduled for release on March 23. Feel free to make love between then and now, but honestly it hardly seems worth it.