Heathers Reboot Postponed in Wake of Parkland Shooting

Photo: Michael Yarish/Paramount Network.

The Paramount Network has announced that its Heathers reboot is delaying its premiere until later this year in the wake of the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida. “Paramount Network’s original series Heathers is a satirical comedy that takes creative risks in dealing with many of society’s most challenging subjects ranging from personal identity to race and socio-economic status to gun violence,” the network said of the show, which was set to premiere on March 7. “While we stand firmly behind the show, in light of the recent tragic events in Florida and out of respect for the victims, their families and loved ones, we feel the right thing to do is delay the premiere until later this year.” Heathers was originally positioned as central to the Paramount Network’s rebranding from Spike TV, alongside its other shows Waco and the forthcoming Yosemite.﻿