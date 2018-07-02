Hilary Duff Plays Sharon Tate in Upcoming Psychological Horror Film

Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Though Charles Manson is dead, the gruesome murders he orchestrated continue to haunt the movie industry. Deadline reports that Hilary Duff is playing the title character in The Haunting of Sharon Tate. Tate, an actress who was married to director Roman Polanski, was murdered in her home by the Manson Family cult in 1969. She was eight months’ pregnant at the time. Four other people who were at Tate’s house — Abigail Folger, Jay Sebring, Wojciech Frykowski, and Steven Parent — were also killed that night.

The Haunting of Sharon Tate is a psychological horror film that is reportedly based on a quote Tate gave in an interview a year before her death. Tate told her interviewer that she was having dreams about ghosts haunting her house. The movie is separate from Quentin Tarantino’s untitled Charles Manson picture, which was set to be released on 50th anniversary of Tate’s death.

Duff announced her role in an Instagram post on Tuesday night.