Yesterday at 11:30 p.m.

High Maintenance Recap: Off the Path

Is High Maintenance taking the piss out of Millennials just a bit?

Yesterday at 11:25 p.m.

Elisabeth Moss Set to Star in A Letter From Rosemary Kennedy Biopic

The film is based around personal writings by JFK’s sister, who suffered the effects of a now-infamous botched lobotomy.

Yesterday at 10:01 p.m.

House of Cards and The Wire Actor Reg E. Cathey Dead at 59

Cathey won an Emmy in 2015 for his turn on the Netflix political thriller.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Jane the Virgin Recap: Alba Get Your Vibrator

This may be the platonic ideal of a Jane the Virgin episode.

Yesterday at 8:47 p.m.

The Florida Project Star Brooklynn Prince Pitches Her Dream Movie

Emma Watson and John Boyega’s people should get on this immediately.

Yesterday at 7:48 p.m.

Roman Polanski Victim Accepts Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Sincere’ Apology

“I felt my rape was being used to attack him by people who don’t care about what happened to me, and I do take offense at that,” says Samantha Geimer.

Yesterday at 6:53 p.m.

Terry Crews’ Sexual Assault Claim Against Agent Sent to L.A. District Attorney

The allegation against WME’s Adam Venit is reportedly “under review.”

Yesterday at 5:27 p.m.

The 11 Most Essential Episodes of Living Single to Watch on Hulu

The ’90s sitcom about love, friendship, and black identity continues to delight.

Yesterday at 5:08 p.m.

Kendrick Lamar and Vince Staples Get Upstaged on ‘Opps’

Yugen Blakrok’s verse immediately eclipses her more famous partners.

Yesterday at 4:59 p.m.

The Bachelor Winter Games Has an Anthem and It Is Not Going to Make Friends

You knew this day would come.

Yesterday at 4:42 p.m.

Three Billboards Director Defends His ‘Deliberately Messy’ Racist-Cop Movie

“We’re not making The Avengers. We’re trying to do something that’s a bit little more difficult and more thoughtful.”

Yesterday at 4:36 p.m.

LaToya Ruby Frazier Is a Goya of Black America

In her photographs, I see the rotten social malignancy that perpetuates entrenched racial discrimination.

Yesterday at 4:11 p.m.

Why Amazon Just Hired the NBC Exec Behind This Is Us to Replace Roy Price

After a months-long search for Roy Price’s replacement, the tech giant has hired Jen Salke to run Amazon Studios.

Yesterday at 3:32 p.m.

Kendrick Lamar’s Black Panther Soundtrack Spotlights These South African Artists

How Kendrick Lamar incorporated the music of South Africa into his Wakanda.

Yesterday at 3:11 p.m.

Holly Hunter Is Keeping It Real

The Oscar-winning actress on aging in Hollywood, returning to TV, and the latest act of her “durable” career.

Yesterday at 3:07 p.m.

Catt Sadler Hints at Suing E! News: ‘It Is Unlawful to Discriminate’

Sadler brought up the equal-pay act in a discussion with Maria Menounos.

Yesterday at 2:47 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3’s Milk Isn’t Mad About Getting the Villain Edit

“It’s reality TV. If you’re boring, they’re going to read you. If you’re a villain, they’re going to read you.”

Yesterday at 2:38 p.m.

Peter Rabbit Reframes the Childhood Classic As Country Home Alone

Peter Rabbit arms Beatrix Potter’s beloved character with electrocution, explosives, and that damn Portugal the Man song.

Yesterday at 2:27 p.m.

Can Gucci Mane Star in His Own Biopic, Please?

Paramount and Imagine entertainment are bringing his autobiography to the big screen.

Yesterday at 2:15 p.m.

Oprah: Reese Witherspoon Struggled With PTSD After Weinstein Story

“I remember Reese saying, ‘Oh god, this is just so upsetting.”