House of Cards and The Wire Actor Reg E. Cathey Dead at 59

Actor Reg E. Cathey, known for his roles on House of Cards and The Wire, has died at the age of 59. Born Reginald Eugene Cathey, the Yale School of Drama grad appeared in a wide variety of film and TV projects since making his screen debut in 1984, including Pootie Tang, Se7en, Oz, Grimm, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, Cinemax’s Outcast and 2015’s The Fantastic Four reboot. In 2015 Cathey won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his turn as House of Cards’ Freddy Hayes, founder of Frank Underwood’s frequent haunt Freddy’s BBQ Joint. It was Cathey’s second of three nominations for the role, and the only Emmy win a House of Cards cast member has taken home thus far. The actor’s peers joined The Wire creator David Simon, for whom Cathey played campaign manager Norman Wilson, in remembering him on social media Friday evening.