I Feel Pretty Trailer: Amy Schumer Finds Her Inner Beauty

In I Feel Pretty, Amy Schumer plays Renee Barrett, an everyday gal who suffers from a lack of confidence. She wants to be thinner, prettier, and just generally hotter until one day when she takes a nasty dive in spin class, and the resulting head trauma distorts her perception of her physical appearance. Imbued with a new pride in herself, Renee goes after guys, gets more ambitious at work, and mingles with a stacked cast that includes Aidy Bryant, Busy Philipps, Naomi Campbell, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, and Sasheer Zamata. You can find your inner beauty in theaters starting January 29.