I Feel Pretty Trailer: Amy Schumer Finds Her Inner Beauty
In I Feel Pretty, Amy Schumer plays Renee Barrett, an everyday gal who suffers from a lack of confidence. She wants to be thinner, prettier, and just generally hotter until one day when she takes a nasty dive in spin class, and the resulting head trauma distorts her perception of her physical appearance. Imbued with a new pride in herself, Renee goes after guys, gets more ambitious at work, and mingles with a stacked cast that includes Aidy Bryant, Busy Philipps, Naomi Campbell, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, and Sasheer Zamata. You can find your inner beauty in theaters starting January 29.
Watch Now
- Peppermint Reacts to All Stars Season 3
- Every Celebrity That Tahani Has Name-Dropped on The Good Place
- James Adomian Is Obsessed With a Meticulously Symmetrical Mustache
- Octavia Spencer Was Mistaken for Mo’Nique
- Zazie Beetz on Fame’s Limitations: ‘The Version of Me on the Internet Isn’t Me’
- Here’s the Advice Chris Elliott Gave Daughter Abby Elliott When She Joined SNL
- Kelly Macdonald Stans for Margot Robbie
- Joan Jett Loved Working With Michael J. Fox
- Haley Joel Osment Had a Very Awkward Middle-School Dance
- Naomi Watts Does Her Best David Lynch Impression
- Reed Morano Says Peter Dinklage Would Be the Lead in Her Star Wars Movie
- Omari Hardwick on Why Black Actors Can’t Go Full Method: ‘I’ll Get in Trouble’
- Chloë Grace Moretz and Desiree Akhavan on Filming Sex Scenes Sensitively
- Rupert Everett: ‘Oscar Wilde Is Really the Beginning of the Gay Movement’
- How Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan Work Together As a Couple
- Debra Messing’s Doctor Told Her to Stop Using Her Phone
- Hari Nef and Suki Waterhouse Were Rejected from a Gay Leather Bar in New Orleans
- Armando Iannucci Thinks Jason Isaacs Would Make an Excellent Anthony Scaramucci
- Hilary Swank and Michael Shannon Reveal Their Strangest Interactions With Fans
- Tessa Thompson on Power in Hollywood: ‘It’s Still in a White-Male Stronghold’