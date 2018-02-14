Incredibles 2 Trailer: Nobody Puts Baby Jack-Jack In a Corner

Pixar’s super-powered family is back to save the day again in the long-awaited Incredibles 2. In a “sneak preview” trailer that was released during the Winter Olympics, the brood is still trying to keep their special abilities a secret — a particularly tough feat since Baby Jack-Jack is ready to transform into a red mini-Hulk every time he’s denied a cookie. Mom, Elastigirl, is working on an effort to lift the government’s ban on superheroes, but that means it’s up to Mr. Incredible to figure out Common Core math homework. The sequel hits theaters on June 15.