10 mins ago

Vanderpump Rules Recap: Old Man Jax

Is Jax in the middle of a mid-life crisis?

7:58 p.m.

My Week With Marilyn Producer Alleges Harvey Weinstein Physically Assaulted Him

David Parfitt claims the former studio head allegedly “pinned him against a Coke machine” and threatened him over a screening of the 2011 drama.

6:03 p.m.

Ridley Scott Says Young Directors Either Need To Get To Work Or ‘Stop Moaning’

The filmmaker spoke at a BAFTA retrospective of his career over the weekend.

4:14 p.m.

Jordan Peele Is Starting His Next Movie Later This Year

“I’m just trying to entertain myself again.”

4:09 p.m.

Fergie Says She ‘Tried Her Best’ With That Bizarre National Anthem

“This rendition didn’t strike the intended tone.”

3:16 p.m.

Will Christopher Nolan Direct the Next James Bond Film?

Give this man a well-shaken martini.

1:54 p.m.

This Is Travis Scott’s First Public Statement About His Daughter, Stormi

Short but sweet.

12:52 p.m.

Roseanne Barr Also Thought Fergie’s National Anthem Performance Was Terrible

“I think mine was better.”

11:04 a.m.

Olympic Figure Skater Suffered From ‘Nightmare’ Wardrobe Malfunction Last Night

Gabriella Papadakis remained cool, calm, and collected.

10:02 a.m.

Donald Trump Hopes Oprah Will Run for President, So She Can Lose

Neat.

5:15 a.m.

Curler Fails Drug Test, Reviving Russian Olympic Doping Scandal

Alexander Krushelnitsky, who won bronze, tested positive for the same drug that led to Maria Sharapova’s suspension from tennis.

1:47 a.m.

Adam Rippon Won’t Be Working As an NBC Olympic Correspondent After All

He’d have to give up his competitor credentials and move out of the Olympic Village, and who wants that?

1:00 a.m.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Recap: Wisdom of the Elders

Is the biggest drama this season really between two people on different continents?

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Homeland Recap: The Lunatic Fringe

Don’t mess with Carrie Mathison.

Yesterday at 9:59 p.m.

Theater Review: Is God Is Seeks the Divine

Aleasha Harris’s play is a rich gold mine. The production unearths only some of its riches.

Yesterday at 9:28 p.m.

Can You Suppress Your Reaction to Fergie’s NBA All-Star National Anthem?

Draymond Green sure couldn’t.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Can You Revise a Book to Make It More Woke?

When a YA novel was criticized for racism prior to publication, the author attempted something radical — she pushed its release date and rewrote it.

Yesterday at 8:50 p.m.

Three Billboards Wins 5 Prizes at the 2018 BAFTA Awards

Gary Oldman, Allison Janney, and Daniel Kaluuya were among the night’s other winners.

Yesterday at 7:49 p.m.

Black Panther Bounds Past Box Office Predictions for a Massive Opening Weekend

Marvel’s latest blew Deadpool away and keeps climbing over the three-day weekend.

Yesterday at 3:10 p.m.

Why Kate Middleton Didn’t Wear Black to the BAFTAs

She showed up in a green dress, despite Time’s Up’s campaign.