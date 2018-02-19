Ah, just the news Wes Anderson was waiting to hear. Despite significant online chatter that Christopher Nolan — great guy! great director! — was a front-runner for taking the reins of the James Bond franchise for its next film, the auteur has officially taken himself out of the running. “I won’t be the man,” Nolan said on a BBC Radio show this weekend. “No, categorically … I think every time they hire a new director I’m rumored to be doing it.” Nolan’s flat denial, as any Bond enthusiast could tell you, comes as a bit of a surprise, as he’s previously waxed poetic about his dream of being involved with the franchise. “I’d love to make a Bond film at some point,” he explained last year. “I love the character, I love the films, I’ve been very inspired by the films as anyone who’s seen my films will find embarrassingly obvious.” Subtext: Please rent Dunkirk on video-on-demand platforms now.