In a Twitter thread that started today with someone posing the brutal question of whether you would save baby Groot or a Porg if forced to choose, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn dropped in to reveal a surprising truth about the most popular anthropomorphic tree in cinema today. Gunn responded to the thread by saying it was an easy choice: You protect the advanced life form “who saved all life in the universe” and let the “big-eyed pigeon” die. Another Twitter user jumped in to add what most of us — until this afternoon — would consider a sound argument in favor of the Porgs, pointing out to Gunn that, “You can grow Groot back, as evidenced in your film. Once you kill a porg, it’s gone.” That’s when the director opened the cargo bay doors on his kiloton truth bomb.

First Groot is dead. Baby Groot is his son. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 27, 2018

Like so many of us, Ash Crossen (who posed the original Groot v. Porg question), was surprised to hear this news.

really? I thought he was kind of a clone.... like Barbra Streisand's dogs. I AM LEARNING. — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) February 27, 2018

While Jennifer C. Martin likened Gunn’s reveal to J.K. Rowling’s tendency to make cannononical declarations after the fact.

jk rowling ruined everything and now non-canon bullshit can just be tweeted ad hominem — Jennifer C. Martin (@notreallyjcm) February 27, 2018

But Gunn came prepared to debate.

It’s canon AF (and it’s in the movies). — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 27, 2018

He doesn’t have adult Groot’s memories for one. Adult Groot would know what button to push! — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 27, 2018

And before you ask, no, baby Groot did not carry the memories of original Groot in his Floral Colossus DNA.

He doesn’t remember anyone. He’s a baby but he’s been with them for two months. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 27, 2018

Ugh. Because Rocket says "push this button" many times. Adult Groot would only need to be told once. Maybe twice. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 27, 2018

Adults arguing on Twitter about the reproductive nature and biological connections between extraterrestrial tree beings — what a time to be alive.