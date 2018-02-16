Ground control to Major J. Teasing her first album since 2013, Janelle Monáe released a trailer for her next musical outing — or “emotion picture” (defined as “a narrative film and accompanying musical album,” a.k.a. a Beyoncé) — Dirty Computer. It strategically doesn’t reveal too much besides a signature sci-fi look and multi-hyphenate sound, although we do get the addition of Tessa Thompson running around with her through time and space. Until we learn more, just keep clicking “repeat” and work on your levitation in the meantime.