Photo: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Janet to Justin: Boy, bye. After the requisite rumors emerged over the past few weeks that Janet Jackson might potentially reunite with Justin Timberlake at the Super Bowl halftime show — giving their infamous 2004 performance another go — she confirmed there’s no damn way it’ll be happening. “To put to rest any speculation or rumors as to whether I will be performing at the Super Bowl tomorrow; I will not,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for your support and I do look forward to seeing you all very soon.” Do yourself a favor and see her on tour without unnecessary testosterone this summer instead.