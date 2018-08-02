Jennifer Garner Returning to TV in New HBO Comedy From Lena Dunham

After more than a decade away, Jennifer Garner is returning to TV for her first live-action role since Alias. HBO has announced Garner will star in a new eight-episode comedy from Girls’ Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner called Camping, based on the British series of the same name. She’ll play a “controlling L.A. mom who is far less cheerful than her Lululemons imply,” who attempts to dictate her husband’s birthday camping trip when all hell breaks loose. Other campers will include her “meek” sister, her “holier than thou” ex–best friend, and a “free-spirited” random, which just sounds like the precise kind of vacation any sane human would avoid. Naturally, there’s a twist involving a “woman-on-woman crime that won’t soon be forgotten.”