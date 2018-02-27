Last week, Harvey Weinstein dragged actress and Kardashian stan Jennifer Lawrence into his ongoing self-destruction. Following allegations of sexual assault or harassment from dozens of women, Weinstein’s attorneys name-dropped J.Law and Meryl Streep as women who don’t completely hate him. (Weinstein later apologized to both women for his lawyers’ statements.) “He is just that horrible ass boil that does not go away. You pop the ass boil — he’s just the worst,” Lawrence told Stephen Colbert Monday night. “Like when is it going to end? In the middle of the night, I had to come up with a statement in London. It’s still not over? His awfulness is still happening?” Yes, Jen, it is, somewhere in an Arizona rehab facility!