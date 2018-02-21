Jennifer Lawrence Has a Crush on Timothée Chalamet, Too

Because she wanted you to know: Jennifer Lawrence has joined the long line of living, breathing humans with a crush on Timothée Chalamet. “He’s old enough to say that, right? He’s over 18?” Lawrence joked with Entertainment Tonight. “What if I was like, ‘He’s hot!’ and he’s 15?’” Timmy is 22, though, so fair game. “I didn’t realize he was so young,” she said. “Tell him to wait! [He’s] so, so talented and hot!” (But, importantly, what did he think of Mother!?) “Timothée, I’m waiting for him to get a little bit older, you know?” Lawrence said. “[I’m] buttering him up like a pig for slaughter, and then I’m going to swing right in there as soon as he’s, like, 30.” Mark your calendars!