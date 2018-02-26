Photo: 60 Minutes

In a new interview, Jennifer Lawrence says that, up until recently, being the victim of a 2014 nude-photo hack had a lingering effect on her career. She tells 60 Minutes that the invasion of privacy made her reluctant to do nudity in films, but that she couldn’t pass up the script for Red Sparrow because of that fear and decided to reclaim authority over her body in the film. “I realized there’s a difference between consent and not. I showed up for the first day and I did it and I felt empowered,” she says. “I feel like something that was taken from me, I got back.” In the Russian spy film, one scene required J.Law to go topless, and if anyone has a problem with it she has some words for you: “It’s my body, it’s my art, and it’s my choice. And if you don’t like boobs, you should not go see Red Sparrow.”