Jimmy Kimmel had to weep through yet another monologue on Thursday night as he demanded action from elected officials on gun control following the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The late-night host also called out President Donald Trump for condemning the actions of the shooter, while loosening restrictions on who is legally allowed to obtain firearms. “Children are being murdered,” said Kimmel. “You’ve literally done nothing. Actually, you’ve done worse than nothing.” You can watch the entire clip above.