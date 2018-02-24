Should the United States be involved with all of the problems in Wakanda right now? And should Donald Trump just end his Twitter feud with King T’Challa already? To all of the folks who were game enough to be asked these pressing diplomatic questions during a Jimmy Kimmel Live! segment this week: Maybe! It really depends on the situation! Of course, as much as you might be devoted to the Marvel cinematic universe, Wakanda isn’t real-real, and you don’t have to worry about their depleting “vibranium” reserves. Yet, that is.