Here’s an Awkward 70-Second Community Reunion You Didn’t Know You Needed

You can’t say Netflix made Joel McHale any less snarky. Teasing the impending arrival of his new weekly series, The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale, the man formerly known as Jeff Winger reunited with his fellow Community turned Netflix chums, Alison Brie and Jim Rash, for a silly little chat. And boy, has he not been following their post-NBC careers or what. “Fuck, I miss Chevy,” Brie vents in frustration, while Rash just wants to get #SixSeasonsandaCoffee trending … and maybe even a spinoff. You listening, Netflix?