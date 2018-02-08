Joel McHale’s Netflix Show Will Start With the Community Reunion You’ve Been Waiting For

By

Joel McHale’s love of green screens has returned. The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale will surely fill the Soup-sized void in your heart. Netflix’s weekly half-hour series will have comedy sketches, pop-culture chatter, celeb guests, and more. But most importantly: McHale’s show starts with a mini Community reunion. Alison Brie and Jim Rash will stop by for the premiere episode, as will Kevin Hart, Mike Colter, Paul Reiser, and Jodie Sweetin. See the first episode Sunday, February 18.

Watch Now

  1. Peppermint Reacts to All Stars Season 3
  2. Every Celebrity That Tahani Has Name-Dropped on The Good Place
  3. James Adomian Is Obsessed With a Meticulously Symmetrical Mustache
  4. Octavia Spencer Was Mistaken for Mo’Nique
  5. Zazie Beetz on Fame’s Limitations: ‘The Version of Me on the Internet Isn’t Me’
  6. Here’s the Advice Chris Elliott Gave Daughter Abby Elliott When She Joined SNL
  7. Kelly Macdonald Stans for Margot Robbie
  8. Joan Jett Loved Working With Michael J. Fox
  9. Haley Joel Osment Had a Very Awkward Middle-School Dance
  10. Naomi Watts Does Her Best David Lynch Impression
  11. Reed Morano Says Peter Dinklage Would Be the Lead in Her Star Wars Movie
  12. Omari Hardwick on Why Black Actors Can’t Go Full Method: ‘I’ll Get in Trouble’
  13. Chloë Grace Moretz and Desiree Akhavan on Filming Sex Scenes Sensitively
  14. Rupert Everett: ‘Oscar Wilde Is Really the Beginning of the Gay Movement’
  15. How Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan Work Together As a Couple
  16. Debra Messing’s Doctor Told Her to Stop Using Her Phone
  17. Hari Nef and Suki Waterhouse Were Rejected from a Gay Leather Bar in New Orleans
  18. Armando Iannucci Thinks Jason Isaacs Would Make an Excellent Anthony Scaramucci
  19. Hilary Swank and Michael Shannon Reveal Their Strangest Interactions With Fans
  20. Tessa Thompson on Power in Hollywood: ‘It’s Still in a White-Male Stronghold’
Joel McHale’s Netflix Show Gets a Mini Community Reunion

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.