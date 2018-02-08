Joel McHale’s Netflix Show Will Start With the Community Reunion You’ve Been Waiting For
Joel McHale’s love of green screens has returned. The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale will surely fill the Soup-sized void in your heart. Netflix’s weekly half-hour series will have comedy sketches, pop-culture chatter, celeb guests, and more. But most importantly: McHale’s show starts with a mini Community reunion. Alison Brie and Jim Rash will stop by for the premiere episode, as will Kevin Hart, Mike Colter, Paul Reiser, and Jodie Sweetin. See the first episode Sunday, February 18.
Watch Now
- Peppermint Reacts to All Stars Season 3
- Every Celebrity That Tahani Has Name-Dropped on The Good Place
- James Adomian Is Obsessed With a Meticulously Symmetrical Mustache
- Octavia Spencer Was Mistaken for Mo’Nique
- Zazie Beetz on Fame’s Limitations: ‘The Version of Me on the Internet Isn’t Me’
- Here’s the Advice Chris Elliott Gave Daughter Abby Elliott When She Joined SNL
- Kelly Macdonald Stans for Margot Robbie
- Joan Jett Loved Working With Michael J. Fox
- Haley Joel Osment Had a Very Awkward Middle-School Dance
- Naomi Watts Does Her Best David Lynch Impression
- Reed Morano Says Peter Dinklage Would Be the Lead in Her Star Wars Movie
- Omari Hardwick on Why Black Actors Can’t Go Full Method: ‘I’ll Get in Trouble’
- Chloë Grace Moretz and Desiree Akhavan on Filming Sex Scenes Sensitively
- Rupert Everett: ‘Oscar Wilde Is Really the Beginning of the Gay Movement’
- How Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan Work Together As a Couple
- Debra Messing’s Doctor Told Her to Stop Using Her Phone
- Hari Nef and Suki Waterhouse Were Rejected from a Gay Leather Bar in New Orleans
- Armando Iannucci Thinks Jason Isaacs Would Make an Excellent Anthony Scaramucci
- Hilary Swank and Michael Shannon Reveal Their Strangest Interactions With Fans
- Tessa Thompson on Power in Hollywood: ‘It’s Still in a White-Male Stronghold’