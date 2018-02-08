Joel McHale’s love of green screens has returned. The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale will surely fill the Soup-sized void in your heart. Netflix’s weekly half-hour series will have comedy sketches, pop-culture chatter, celeb guests, and more. But most importantly: McHale’s show starts with a mini Community reunion. Alison Brie and Jim Rash will stop by for the premiere episode, as will Kevin Hart, Mike Colter, Paul Reiser, and Jodie Sweetin. See the first episode Sunday, February 18.